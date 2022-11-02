Beto says, "Abbott couldn't keep the lights on and Cruz was in Cancun"

"When Abbott couldn't keep the lights on and Cruz was in Cancun, the people of Texas brought one another through this deadly crisis. Now we must unite once more, vote for change, and fix the grid so it never fails us again." Beto O'Rourke

There is less than one week before the November midterms, where Texans will choose their next Governor.

Despite Beto O'Rourke raising more funds than Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, he still trails him by a considerable margin in the polls. So Beto is doing all he can to sway voters' minds, and today he turned to a familiar topic- the failure of the Texas grid.

Beto said Abbott was responsible for the grid's failure and highlighted Texan Senator Ted Cruz, who flew to Cancun during the deadly winter storm of February 2021. While Cruz was in Cancun, Beto raised $1.4 million for Texans recovering from the storm and was spotted buying pallets of water in Robstown.

"Every chance he gets, Abbott chooses to prioritize the profits of the energy CEOs who have donated tens of millions of dollars to his campaign—even when he knows it will cost the lives of our fellow Texans. During the grid failure last February, energy CEOs made $11 billion by price gouging Texans as families froze to death in their homes. Instead of making them return those illegal profits to Texans or even update their infrastructure to prevent future humanitarian disasters, Abbott let them off the hook. In return, those same companies showered Abbott in larger campaign checks than ever before." Beto O'Rourke

It would seem that one of Beto's strategies is to remind Texans of the tragic events caused by Winter Storm Uri.

