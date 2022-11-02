Kanye West wants to build new school in Houston

"We got Donda school designs we need to build with 50 in Houston." Kanye West

Controversial musician Kanye West wants to build one of his Donda Academy schools in Houston. West, who has been in the headlines lately due to his anti-Semitic remarks, opened his first Donda Academy in California last year.

The school, named after Kanye's mother, has enrolled 100 students so far, and anyone associated with the school is allegedly required to sign non-disclosure agreements.

The school's website says: "Using an ethic of integrity and care, Donda Academy prepares students to become the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators by providing them with a world-class education that includes a rigorous core curriculum and an emphasis on sustainability, creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving."

Interestingly none of Kanye's four children attend the school, with Kanye saying, “I want my kids to go to Donda, and I have to fight for a say so."

Now Kanye wants to partner with Houston resident rapper 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, to build a second Donda academy. And it appears that 50 Cent may be interested, according to a post he made on Instagram:

"You know the vibes i’m on the move. I never built a school, i might really build one in Houston." 50 Cent

