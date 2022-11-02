Abbott asks Elon Musk to relocate Twitter to Texas

Billionaire and Texan resident Elon Musk recently completed his acquisition on Twitter.

He has moved his other companies, such as Tesla and Space X, to Central Texas, so many people are asking now that the acquisition is complete, will Elon will also relocate Twitter?

An early pitch was made by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who asked Elon back in April to move Twitter to Texas.

Other Texas politicians have also tried to persuade Elon to move Twitter.

"Elon made a tremendous decision, the right choice, when he brought Tesla to Texas when he brought SpaceX to Texas. I think it's no different in his decision-making here for Twitter, he realizes that Texas is the most business-friendly state in America, that we are open for business." Texas state Representative Tan Parker

Elon has even been offered free land in Texas to entice a move. The President and CEO of Capitol Land & Livestock, Jim Schwertner, has offered Musk 100 acres of free land to build a new headquarters for Twitter in Schwertner, Texas.

So will Elon relocate Twitter? Many business analysts expect him to.

"This has become the foundation of the Musk ecosystem with Giga Austin. We believe it's a matter of when not if Musk opens up a Twitter Austin office." Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives

"If he's going to have a lot of operations in Texas, and is going to be there himself and then I would expect him to have a stronger presence of Twitter staff there but again, with operations you could put anywhere literally." Roger Kay, an analyst with Endpoint Technologies Associates

It will be interesting to see if Gov. Abbott makes another plea to Elon to move Twitter to Texas.

