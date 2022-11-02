Should Jerry Jones have donated $500,000 to charity instead of Abbott campaign?

The latest political fundraising figures have been released, which include donations up to October 29th.

Beto O'Rourke's campaign team raised 10.5 million dollars, while over the same period, Texans For Greg Abbott reported collecting $9 million during the same time frame.

But one recent donation stood out in the latest report- a $500,000 donation to Abbott's campaign from Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. According to filings from the Texas Ethics Commission, it is the largest political donation that Jones has made.

The wealthiest person in Dallas

With a net worth of $15.8 billion, Jerry Jones is the wealthiest person in Dallas.

Jones kickstarted his success as an oil wildcatter in the 1970s, but to the people of Dallas, he is best known as the owner of the most valuable team in the NFL team- the Dallas Cowboys. The Dallas Cowboys have been on the top of Forbes' list of most valuable NFL teams for 13 consecutive years.

Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys for $150 million in 1989, and the team is currently valued at $5.5 billion. The Jones family is recognized as one of the most generous in the United States, so it is interesting that a man known for his philanthropy has decided to make such a large donation to a political campaign.

