Beto says, "no pollster can accurately predict the outcome of this race"

The polls keep saying the same thing: most Texans prefer Greg Abbott as the Governor of Texas to his Democrat opponent Beto O'Rourke.

The latest figures from the 538 website show that Gov. Abbott is the favored candidate by 51.3% of Texan voters. This is an 8.2% lead over Beto, who is favored by just 43.1% of Texan voters. These figures look at every poll conducted in Texas and consider "each poll's quality, recency, sample size and partisan lean." to provide an overall score.

In an interview today, Beto showed disdain for these polls and said the only poll he cares about is the one taken on November 8.

"There are so many efforts in Texas underway to keep us from voting. The voter ID laws, the racial gerrymandering...the poll watchers whose intimidation has been legalized in the state of Texas after the last legislative session, we can't add to that the idea the pollsters are somehow going to predict the outcome of these elections. " Beto O'Rourke

“I think there are A LOT of people who, one: who typically vote and will continue to vote, but this time they will be voting for change, and two: have not voted in previous elections, but are going to be galvanized by the attacks on their rights, their freedoms, and their very lives in the state" Beto O'Rourke

