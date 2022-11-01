Beto outraises Abbott again, but is it enough for him to win?

Image from WikiCommons images

"We just outraised Abbott AGAIN thanks to you. Now we’re going to defeat him. That’s how we turn the page on his failures, overcome his extremism, and move Texas forward." Beto O'Rourke

Beto O'Rourke continues to break fundraising records.

In the latest reporting period between September 30th and October 29th, Beto's campaign team raised 10.5 million dollars. Over the same period, Texans For Greg Abbott reported collecting $9 million during the same time frame.

It is the third time that Beto has managed to outraise Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Beto has had over 475,000 individual contributors in the last three months compared to Abbott, who had 45,000. The average donation by a Beto supporter was $53, while Abbott and the Republican Party have traditionally had the support of Texan billionaires who donate more significant amounts.

“We’re receiving support from those in every part of this state who are ready to hold Greg Abbott fully accountable for eight years of failing all of us as he continues to put his extreme agenda over the people of Texas.” Beto O'Rourke

Despite the increased fundraising from Beto, he is still well behind Abbott in the polls. Cal Jillson, a political science professor at Southern Methodist University (SMU), explains why the increased funds Beto has at hand may not help him.

“But it really doesn't matter in the sense that they've already pre-bought all of their television time, much of their advertising, and so any cash on hand they might have now would be for volunteers and to get out to vote, but I don't quite trust those numbers.” Cal Jillson, a political science professor at Southern Methodist University (SMU)

Jilson says that Abbott is still "the odds-on favorite. I'd be shocked if he didn't win it. But strange things happen."

