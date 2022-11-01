Mothers Against Greg Abbott release a new attack ad

Image from Etsy under Creative Commons license

"We wouldn't let a kid adopt a kid, so why would we force a kid to have a kid? Why GOP? " Mothers Against Greg Abbott

With just one week to go until the November midterms, the Political Action Group (PAC), Mothers Against Greg Abbott, has again turned up the heat on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

The PAC has just released a new advertisement showing a young girl trying to adopt a child, with the message that if Texas doesn't allow a kid to adopt a kid, why do they ban abortions and force a kid to have a kid?

The advertisement quickly went viral, with over 250,000 views in the first eight hours and hundreds of comments of support.

Mothers Against Greg Abbott was started by Nancy Thompson as a one-woman protest last year but has grown to the extent that it was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."

It is having an impact on the Texas midterms, with the PAC raising almost $1 million for Beto O'Rourke in the period July 1 to October 8 and advertising extensively online as well as on billboards across Texas.

They have also been active on social media posting a stream of anti-Abbott posts.

"Hey Greg Abbott. You're so vain. I bet you think this video is about you, and it is! We are tired of your games and how you take Texas tax dollars to use at your disposal for your culture war. You got to go, Greg. Gotta go! Bye boy!" Mothers Against Greg Abbott

