Ted Cruz wants to “abolish the IRS!"

Outspoken Texan Senator Ted Cruz has made headlines again today with a simple tweet.

Cruz posted on Twitter, "abolish the IRS!" The unusual tweet quickly went viral, attracting over 26,000 comments, almost 100,000 likes, and 15,000 retweets in just a few hours.

Most of the 26,000 comments were highly critical of Cruz's statement, with many people pointing out that taxes pay Cruz's salary, so if the IRS were, in fact, abolished, Cruz would lose his salary.

Cruz did not elaborate on his plan if the IRS was abolished and made no comment when contacted by reporters.

Soon the Abolish Ted Cruz memes started appearing online with headlines such as "Abolish Ted Cruz."

The Senator from Texas is not afraid to make controversial comments. Last week while campaigning for the Republicans across the country, he said, "we're going to tell Joe Biden that it's 2025, and he'll just wander back to Delaware." He also had a dig at Biden's son Joe, remarking that inflation was so high, "Hunter Biden can't afford crack cocaine."

Last week Cruz attended the ACLS game at Yankee Stadium to watch the Houston Astros, where he was booed and flipped off throughout the game. Cruz, wearing Houston Astros colors, was subjected to chants of "go back to Cancun" and calling him a racist.

Could all of this controversy be part of Cruz's plan to attract coverage ahead of a 2024 Presidential run? Only time will tell.

