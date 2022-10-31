Beto says the "Abbott tax" has forced up monthly energy bills

Image from WikiCommons images

"Greg Abbott jacked up our monthly energy bills by forcing us to pay the price for his grid failure. It's the Abbott Tax." Democrat nominee for Texas Gov. Beto O'Rourke

Monthly electric bills in some cities in Texas have increased by $137 per month since the ERCOT grid failed in February 2021 due to Winter Storm Uri.

Beto O'Rourke has put the blame for this on his Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, labeling it the "Abbott Tax."

Beto has previously called Abbott the 'inflation Governor," blaming Abbott for:

Abbott has, in turn, blamed President Joe Biden for rising costs and said if Beto is elected, taxes will increase.

"Biden's inflation is crushing Americans, & Beto's support for higher taxes will make the problem worse. In Texas, we're fighting back." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

The latest Government figures show inflation is 10.2% in Houston and 9.4% in Dallas, both higher than the latest national average of 8.5%.



