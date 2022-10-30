Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for Beto

Voters in Houston were surprised this weekend to see former Saturday Night Live star Will Ferrell knocking on their door. The actor and comedian was in Houston to help campaign for the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke.

A photo of Ferrell with Beto was posted on Twitter, showing Ferrell wearing a Beto t-shirt and a badge saying 'Pro-Texas. Pro Choice.'

Earlier, a post on Twitter showed a photo of Will Ferrell being trained by members of the Beto O'Rourke campaign team.

It isn't the first time Ferrell has campaigned for the Democrats. In 2020, Ferrell helped raise $400,000 to support the Georgia Democrats in their Senate runoffs. Ferrell was born in California and divides his time between California and New York.

Beto has leaned heavily on celebrity endorsements in this campaign.

Earlier this month, he posed with British pop star Harry Styles after attending Styles' concert in Austin. Last week Lin-Manuel Miranda appeared at a rally in Houston with Beto.

Other celebrities who have come out in favor of Beto include actor Mark Ruffalo, singers Willie Nelson and Kasey Musgraves, and Hollywood power couple Mathew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Your thoughts

Do celebrities such as Will Ferrell endorsing and campaigning for Beto have any impact on voters? Do you believe Beto relies too heavily on celebrities that don't even live in Texas? Will this be enough to close the lead that Abbott currently has? Do you care who supports Beto?

Please leave your comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.