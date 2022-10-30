San Antonio, TX

This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in Texas

Ash Jurberg

Whenever I have friends or family visit San Antonio, they often ask for advice on what things they should see and do.

Usually, the first on their list is The Alamo. Then if they have children, they want to visit a theme park. There are several in the San Antonio area, but one of them has been ranked as the worst-value tourist attraction by the website SavingSpot by CashNetUSA.

They did a report which looked at the worst-value tourist attraction in every state.

[We don’t] want you to waste your time, your money or your wonder. So, we scoured Tripadvisor for the tourist attractions with the most mentions of the word ‘expensive’ in their reviews and sorted them by US state, country and continent.”

Unfortunately for SeaWorld San Antonio, it was ranked as the worst-value tourist attraction in Texas.

Recent TripAdvisor reviews state, "SeaWorld is in disrepair" and "go to Six Flags instead." However, it is worth noting that over 2000 visitors have given SeaWorld San Antonio a 5-star or excellent rating.

And if any of you are considering a vacation to London, you may be interested to know that the Harry Potter Tour was rated as the world's worst value tourist attraction.

Your thoughts

Do you agree with the report that SeaWorld San Antonio is the worst value attraction in Texas? Have you been, and do you believe it was value for money? What would you rate as the worst value attraction in Texas?

Please leave a comment below with your opinion and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

