Abbott says, "Texas has done more than any state in HISTORY to secure our border."

Border security is an important issue in this year's midterm elections, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott again pushed his efforts to secure the border between Texas and Mexico.

Eighteen months ago, Abbott launched Operation Lone Star- a joint effort between the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas National Guard to secure the border. Abbott's strategy has received national attention, particularly the bussing of migrants to northern states.

Despite criticism, Abbott lauded the efforts of Operation Lone Star this week.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 319,000 migrant apprehensions and more than 21,000 criminal arrests, with more than 18,700 felony charges reported. In the fight against fentanyl, DPS has seized over 346 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this border mission. Texas has also bused over 8,200 migrants to our nation's capital since April, over 3,400 migrants to New York City since August 5, and more than 1,100 migrants to Chicago since August 31. The busing mission is providing much-needed relief to our overwhelmed border communities.

Abbott has continually criticized the Biden administration for failing to secure the border and forcing Abbott to launch his own Operation. So far, the cost of Operation Lone Star to Texan taxpayers has been over $4 billion.

