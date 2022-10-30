Can Beto become the next Governor of Texas?

Image from WikiCommons images

With just over a week before the mid-term election, Texans have a big decision to make over who they want as Texas Governor.

Will it be Greg Abbott winning a third term as Governor? Or will Democrat Beto O'Rourke finally win an election and become the next Texas Governor?

Unfortunately for Beto, it seems that most Texans do not see him as the next Governor of Texas. The latest figures from the 538 website don't make for good reading for Beto.

They show that Gov. Abbott is the favored candidate by 51.3% of Texan voters. This is an 8.2% lead over Beto, who is favored by just 43.1% of Texan voters. These figures look at every poll conducted in Texas and consider "each poll's quality, recency, sample size and partisan lean." to provide an overall score.

Despite Beto's road trip across Texas and increased fundraising, Abbott's lead has been between 8 and 9 points for the last couple of months.

Despite this lead, Abbott is taking no chance.

According to Adimpact, a company that tracks ad spending, Abbott's campaign plans to spend over $9.3 million on ads in the last few weeks of the campaign. . That is almost triple the planned spending by Beto O'Rourke, which is just $3.7 million.

Abbott's past and future spending across the campaign is $37 million, which is significantly more than Beto's $20.6 million. The advertising advantage is one reason 63% of Texans believe that Abbott will win the election.

Your thoughts

Do you want to see Beto elected as Governor of Texas? Or do you believe that Abbott deserves a third term? Do you agree with these polls that show a steady lead for Abbott?

Please leave a comment below with your opinion and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.