Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votes

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bernie_Sanders_(49554437206).jpg

The big political names continue to come to Texas to support candidates running in the November midterms. Over the past couple of weeks, we have had Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump appear at political events in Texas.

This weekend, Senator Bernie Sanders, who lost the Democrat Presidential nomination to Joe Biden in 2020, was on the campaign trail in Texas to win supporters for Democrat candidates in Texas.

At Texas State University in San Marcos, Sanders's speech was heavily critical of Donald Trump, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Sanders appeared alongside Greg Casar, the former Austin City Council member, who is running for Texas' Congressional District 35.

"With progressive leaders like Greg Casar in the U.S. House, we can enact an agenda that puts the needs of Texas's working families first. Let's get out and vote and send him to Congress. THANK YOU, SAN MARCOS!" Senator Bernie Sanders

Following his appearance in San Marcos, Sanders also attended a rally in McAllen, Texas, alongside Michelle Vallejo. Vallejo is running for Texas's 15th congressional district.

"As a United States senator, let me tell you, we desperately need Michelle Vallejo in the Congress. TEXAS, please help her get there — get out and VOTE! THANK YOU, MCALLEN!" Bernie Sanders

