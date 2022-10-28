City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 months

Adobe Free Stock Image

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been under the national spotlight recently for his controversial decision to transport migrants caught illegally crossing the border to northern states.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management says that Abbott has spent over $12.7 million to bus migrants to New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.

However, it is not just state taxes that have been used to bus migrants, as the City of San Antonio has revealed it also paid for immigrants to travel from San Antonio to other cities in the United States.

Figures released by the city show that it spent $728,701 from July to September to purchase plane or bus tickets for 2,538 immigrants at its Migrant Resouce Center. The Center is located at 7000 San Pedro Ave.

This week the city revealed that it would stop paying for these travel costs and hand this over to Catholic Charities.

"Catholic Charities has transitioned to daily operations of the Migrant Resource Center and case management services to migrants. The city continues to ensure building maintenance at the Migrant Resource Center, manage local transportation services, and coordinate with local and border non-profits and other providers". City of San Antonio Department of Human Services

