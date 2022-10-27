False Greg Abbott quote published by major publication on social media

With less than two weeks until the November midterm election when Texans will choose the next Governor, many Texans are turning to social media for the latest updates.

Many would have been surprised to see a Tweet from the official New York Post account today with a quote said to be from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

The tweet was a photo of Gov. Abbott with the post, "Gov. Abbott: I will order Border Patrol to start slaughtering illegals." There was an incorrect link accompanying the post.

In some of the northern states, Abbott has been criticized for his stance on illegal immigration, and his policy of bussing migrants caught illegally crossing the border from Texas to Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C.

So there was concern that people may believe the made-up quote.

The New York Post explained they had been hacked and were investigating the cause.

It was later found that the account had been taken over by a rogue employee who had been subsequently fired.

"The New York Post's investigation indicates that the unauthorized conduct was committed by an employee, and we are taking appropriate action. This morning, we immediately removed the vile and reprehensible content from our website and social media accounts."

