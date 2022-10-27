Abbott says, "we are going to FIRE Nancy Pelosi, ensure border security is fully funded, & build the wall."

Image from WikiCommons images

"Things are going to change on November 8th. We are going to FIRE Nancy Pelosi, ensure border security is fully funded, & build the wall." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

As Texans begin early voting in the November midterms to choose the next Governor, current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to shine the spotlight on the Biden administration and their handling of border security.

Today the Abbott Campaign tweeted a quote from Gov. Abbott stating that the Republicans "would win back control of Congress and end Biden's open border policies."

Abbott has been critical of Biden's border policies and implemented his own strategies to tackle the issue of illegal immigration. He launched Operation Lone Star eighteen months ago and has spent over $4 billion on the operation. Abbott has also bussed migrants caught illegally at the Texas/Mexico border to northern states.

"Migrant encounters surpassed 2 MILLION in FY2022. Biden's open border policies created a crisis & left our communities overwhelmed & vulnerable to cartels & crime. Texas is doing the Fed. Gov’t’s job to stop the flow of illegal immigrants, drugs, & criminals into our country." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

The issue of border security is seen as the most important by Texan voters, according to the latest poll by the Texas Politics Project. For example, 32% of Texans rated immigration and border security as the most important issue, well ahead of the economy, which was the most critical issue for 14% of voters.

Your thoughts

