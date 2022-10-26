Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott

Image from WikiCommons images

Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching.

Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

One Twitter user commented they had experienced a similar switch and had reported it to their Election Administrator.

The Office of the Texas Secretary of the State quickly shot down accusations of "vote switching" in Texas.

"This is, unfortunately, misinformation that is spread in almost every election cycle – there were similar claims in 2016 and in 2018, and they have been fact-checked and proven to be false every single time. We encourage voters to slow down, be patient, and review their choices carefully before casting their ballots." Sam Taylor, communications director for the Secretary of State

Despite this, many Texans still took to Twitter to claim that their vote had been switched. It all adds to the tension that is building in what is looking like a very close contest for Texas Governor.

Your thoughts

Are you worried about your vote being switched when you cast your vote in the November midterms? Do you believe these accusations, or do you agree with the Office of the Texas Secretary of the State that any mistakes are simply due to an error made by the voter and not the system?

Please leave a comment below with your opinion and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.