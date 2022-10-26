Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his company

Image from WikiCommons images

The founder and owner of Oklahoma City based Hobby Lobby has announced he is giving away his company.

Green announced that he has chosen God over his company and made the decision to give it away, saying it "gives me a bigger purpose than just making money."

The Oklahoma City billionaire

David Green has a net worth of $13.7 billion.

Green came from a modest background. While in high school, he worked as a stock boy at a general store, sweeping floors for just 60 cents an hour. Then, in 1970, Green opened a crafts shop by taking out a $600 loan. Since then, he has grown the business Hobby Lobby to 850 locations across 46 states with $5 billion in annual sales.

An excellent return on his $600 loan!

Philanthropy

Green is a devout Christian with all five of his siblings, either pastors or pastors' wives. The Green family spent $500 million on the Museum of the Bible, which opened in Washington, D.C, in 2017. Green also signed the Giving Pledge and committed to giving away most of his wealth while he was alive.

“Like my parents and their parents before them, you don't have to be wealthy to give. You can give your time, your talents and your passion." David Green

Green hasn't announced who will own the company or how he intends to distribute the shares yet.

