Mothers Against Greg Abbott launches Mothers Democracy Fund to fight voter suppression

"We’re getting hundreds of reports that Texans are being denied the right to vote, having their votes thrown out, or being intimidated at the polling station. Every trick in the book. Voter suppression is a living, breathing beast in Texas, but we’re fighting to slay it."

The Political Action Group (PAC), Mothers Against Greg Abbott, has made startling accusations today regarding voter suppression. The group has alleged that hundreds of Texans are being denied the right to vote and facing intimidation at the polling station as they attempt to lodge an early vote.

They are trying to raise $50,000 through the Mothers Democracy Fund to combat this.

We just launched the Mothers Defend Democracy Fund but need your help to fight voter suppression. We have to raise $50,000 today to bring on the right team—this is literally an emergency and we have to stop this attack on democracy now.

Mothers Against Greg Abbott was started by Nancy Thompson as a one-woman protest last year but has grown to the extent that it was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."

The MAGA group raised almost $1 million for Beto O'Rourke in the period July 1 to October 8 and advertised on billboards across Texas.

Your thoughts

Have you witnessed any voter suppression this week? Do you believe that voter intimidation should be stamped out? Or do you think this is a political strategy from Mothers Against Greg Abbott to try and sway Texans to vote out Texas Gov. Greg Abbott?

Please leave a comment below with your opinion and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.