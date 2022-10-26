Why does O'Rourke go by the name of Beto?

Image from WikiCommons images

"My parents have called me Beto from day one, and it’s just — it’s kind of a nickname for Robert in El Paso. It just stuck. I just don’t think that’s what folks in Texas want us to focus on. ... We can focus on the small, mean, petty stuff, or we can be big, bold, courageous, and confident.” Beto O'Rourke

Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, is often quizzed as to why he goes by the name of Beto. Political opponents have continually pointed out that O'Rourke's full name at birth was Robert Francis O'Rourke, and he is a fourth-generation Irish American.

In 2018 when O'Rourke ran against Ted Cruz for a Senate position, Cruz accused O'Rourke of changing his name to appeal to voters .

So why Beto?

O'Rourke says that as a child, his family nicknamed him 'Beto' to distinguish him from his grandfather, also called Robert.

Beto responded to Cruz's accusations that he changed his name to win votes by posting a photo of himself as a young child wearing a sweater with 'Beto' printed on it.

It was also confirmed that as a child in El Paso, he was registered at school as Beto O'Rourke.

Despite this, when O'Rourke first declared his intentions to run for Texas Governor, Gov. Abbott referred to him as Robert Francis O'Rourke.

