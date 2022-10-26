Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg Abbott

Image from WikiCommons images

I often debate with my father-in-law over which has the best hamburger in San Antonio.

He believes it is Chester's Hamburgers. While I love Chester's, I have always preferred Chris Madrid's. So, I was surprised today to see the online criticism being directed at Chris Madrid's for hosting an event for Gov. Greg Abbott this week.

People in San Antonio started posting on Twitter they would boycott the popular hamburger store on Blanco Road for hosting the Texas Gov.

The online backlash and threats of a boycott have led to the restaurant releasing a statement stating that they didn't host or sponsor Abbott and that they remain impartial to both candidates.

First, Chris Madrid’s didn't “host” or “sponsor” the Governor’s event. The Governor’s campaign staff reserved our private rooms just as any other customer would – his campaign paid for this event and paid the same amount any other customer would pay. Second, Chris Madrid’s applauds those who are willing to devote themselves to public service, but doesn’t endorse any specific candidates or political parties, as evidenced by the fact that Democratic and Republican candidates alike have held events at Chris Madrid’s. In fact, Beto O’Rourke’s campaign dropped by recently to discuss having the same type of event - we were disappointed that they decided against it. And there are at least 2 other events for Democrat candidates that are planned for the next couple of weeks..

