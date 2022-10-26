Beto says, Texas "is not a red state, it is a non voting state"

Image from WikiCommons images

"I don't think we're a red state so much as we are a non-voting state, and there have been so many who have effectively been disenfranchised" Democrat nominee for Texas Gov. Beto O'Rourke

On the first day of early voting in Texas, Beto O'Rouke was featured in an Instagram Live session targeting young voters. In the interview, he rejected the idea that Texas was a red state and said that the issue was that not enough Texans voted.

Beto outlined his strategy of targeting disenfranchised voters and knocking on their doors to get them to vote.

"Our challenge, our opportunity, is to help those fellow Texans who've been disenfranchised by getting the word out that they can and should and will vote in this election. And we're going to help them by knocking on their doors, by making sure that we turn them out, and by standing up and fighting for one another." Democrat nominee for Texas Gov. Beto O'Rourke

In August, Beto announced he would "sign up and train their fellow Texans to knock on doors, make phone calls and have the conversations necessary to not only get out the vote but to win this election." He aimed to knock on over 5 million doors across Texas to try and get people to vote for him.

While early voting data indicate a lead for the Democrat Party, it remains to be seen whether Beto's strategy will lead him to victory.

