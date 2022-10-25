Early voting shows Democrats with a 5% lead in Texas

Image from WikiCommons images

Early voting for the November midterms opened yesterday, and many in Texas took advantage of this by casting their vote.

And while there is a long way to go, the early signs look promising for the Democrat Party in Texas.

According to data from TargetEarly, of the votes cast so far, 48% have been for the Democrats, with 43% voting for the Republican Party. This is a big swing from the data at the same time during the 2020 early voting period.

In 2020 the Republicans had 48% of the early vote in Texas, while the Democrats had only 41%.

While these figures may point towards a victory for Beto O'Rourke, it is worth noting that traditionally more Democrats vote early. As TargetEarly notes with their data:

"Voting habits change. Trump and ultra-MAGA Republicans' attacks on our voting system have made early voting a political statement. That has had the effect of driving down Republican early voting while moderates and Democrats continue to embrace the practice. So, while early voting numbers are likely to look good for Democrats, Republicans are even more likely to turn out on Election Day, in person."

Your thoughts

Are you surprised by the early swing toward the Democrat Party in Texas? Do you believe this will lead to a Beto O'Rourke victory? Or do you think that votes cast on Election Day will see Greg Abbott win a third term as Texas Governor?

Please leave a comment with your opinion below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.