Fort Worth Star-Telegram recommends readers vote for Abbott

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a8Euc_0imQKnCK00
Image from WikiCommons images

The Fort Worth Telegram is the fifth major newspaper in Texas to offer its recommendation for Texas Governor to its readers.

Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for Governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.

Next, the Dallas Morning News entered the debate- recommending Greg Abbott be elected for a third term as Texas Governor. Then, the Austin Statesman made its recommendation choosing Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke as its preferred candidate. The San Antonio Express-News editorial board followed suit, making Beto its recommendation.

And today, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram made their recommendation for Governor - and it is Greg Abbott.

"Greg Abbott is the best bet to keep things humming, and we recommend voters grant him a third term as governor...Abbott, has not been the monster his critics depict. He has kept the state strong economically, avoided the rhetorical and policy excesses some in his party thirst for, and dealt with a myriad of challenges often caused or exacerbated by the federal government."

The editorial board endorsed Beto for the Senate in 2018 when he ran against Ted Cruz, but this time have chosen not to support him.

"On many issues, he’s offering sensible solutions and an openness to compromise. But it’s hard to know if he would govern that way or dig in for protracted, polarized fights."

The Star-Telegram is the oldest continuously operating online newspaper in the United States and is well respected, so it may hold some sway over its readers.

The recommendation from the Star-Telegram means that 3 of the major publications in Texas have recommended Beto, while two have recommended Abbott.

Your thoughts

Do you believe the Fort Worth Star-Telegram editorial will sway voters? Do you think they should use their publication to endorse a candidate? Who do you want to win the election?

Please leave a comment below with your opinion and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# fort worth# election# politics# media# people

Comments / 14

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
48706 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Texas State

Abbott says, "Texas has done more than any state in HISTORY to secure our border."

Border security is an important issue in this year's midterm elections, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott again pushed his efforts to secure the border between Texas and Mexico. Eighteen months ago, Abbott launched Operation Lone Star- a joint effort between the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas National Guard to secure the border. Abbott's strategy has received national attention, particularly the bussing of migrants to northern states.

Read full story
Texas State

Do you want Beto as the next Governor of Texas?

With just over a week before the mid-term election, Texans have a big decision to make over who they want as Texas Governor. Will it be Greg Abbott winning a third term as Governor? Or will Democrat Beto O'Rourke finally win an election and become the next Texas Governor?

Read full story
Texas State

Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votes

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bernie_Sanders_(49554437206).jpg. The big political names continue to come to Texas to support candidates running in the November midterms. Over the past couple of weeks, we have had Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump appear at political events in Texas.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock move

Many San Antonio Spurs were shocked when it was announced this evening that the organization had waived 19-year-old Josh Primo. The news came just two weeks after the rookie had signed an extension with the San Antonio Spurs. Primo was considered a future star of the organization and has featured prominently in marketing for the team and on billboards across San Antonio.

Read full story
Texas State

Beto promises to fix the Texas Grid if he becomes Governor.

"When we win, we’re finally fixing the grid, lowering our energy bills, and always putting people over profits." Democrat nominee for Texas Gov. Beto O'Rourke. With little more than two weeks until Texans vote in the midterm elections, both candidates have been busy on the campaign trail.

Read full story
158 comments
San Antonio, TX

City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 months

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been under the national spotlight recently for his controversial decision to transport migrants caught illegally crossing the border to northern states.

Read full story
9 comments
Texas State

Ted Cruz says, "we’re going to tell Joe Biden that it’s 2025, and he’ll just wander back to Delaware.”

Is Texan Senator Ted Cruz making an early 2024 Presidential run?. The outspoken senator has been on a seventeen-state tour across the United States this month as he campaigns for Republican candidates while continuing to criticize President Joe Biden.

Read full story
38 comments
Texas State

False Greg Abbott quote published by major publication on social media

With less than two weeks until the November midterm election when Texans will choose the next Governor, many Texans are turning to social media for the latest updates. Many would have been surprised to see a Tweet from the official New York Post account today with a quote said to be from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
301 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viral

A real estate agent based in the Southlake suburb of Dallas has been disciplined after a series of threatening texts he sent were published on Twitter and went viral. Jeff Cornett, an agent for Coldwell Banker, sent a series of texts to Tom Powell Jr after disagreeing with him on politics on TikTok.

Read full story
28 comments
Texas State

Abbott says, "we are going to FIRE Nancy Pelosi, ensure border security is fully funded, & build the wall."

"Things are going to change on November 8th. We are going to FIRE Nancy Pelosi, ensure border security is fully funded, & build the wall." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. As Texans begin early voting in the November midterms to choose the next Governor, current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to shine the spotlight on the Biden administration and their handling of border security.

Read full story
445 comments
Texas State

Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott

Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
1282 comments
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his company

The founder and owner of Oklahoma City based Hobby Lobby has announced he is giving away his company. Green announced that he has chosen God over his company and made the decision to give it away, saying it "gives me a bigger purpose than just making money."

Read full story
40 comments

Mothers Against Greg Abbott launches Mothers Democracy Fund to fight voter suppression

"We’re getting hundreds of reports that Texans are being denied the right to vote, having their votes thrown out, or being intimidated at the polling station. Every trick in the book. Voter suppression is a living, breathing beast in Texas, but we’re fighting to slay it."

Read full story
147 comments
Texas State

Why does O'Rourke go by the name of Beto?

"My parents have called me Beto from day one, and it’s just — it’s kind of a nickname for Robert in El Paso. It just stuck. I just don’t think that’s what folks in Texas want us to focus on. ... We can focus on the small, mean, petty stuff, or we can be big, bold, courageous, and confident.” Beto O'Rourke.

Read full story
431 comments
San Antonio, TX

Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg Abbott

I often debate with my father-in-law over which has the best hamburger in San Antonio. He believes it is Chester's Hamburgers. While I love Chester's, I have always preferred Chris Madrid's. So, I was surprised today to see the online criticism being directed at Chris Madrid's for hosting an event for Gov. Greg Abbott this week.

Read full story
191 comments
Texas State

Beto says, Texas "is not a red state, it is a non voting state"

"I don't think we're a red state so much as we are a non-voting state, and there have been so many who have effectively been disenfranchised" Democrat nominee for Texas Gov. Beto O'Rourke.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Early voting shows Democrats with a 5% lead in Texas

Early voting for the November midterms opened yesterday, and many in Texas took advantage of this by casting their vote. And while there is a long way to go, the early signs look promising for the Democrat Party in Texas.

Read full story
26 comments
Texas State

Beto says, "this election is about whether a woman in Texas can make her own decisions about her own body."

"This election is about whether a woman in Texas can make her own decisions about her own body. Let's go vote." Democrat Nominee for Texas Gov. Beto O'Rourke. With early voting opening today in Texas, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democrat opponent Beto O'Rourke have been campaigning both in person and online.

Read full story
67 comments
Texas State

San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for Beto

The San Antonio Express-News is the fourth major newspaper in Texas to offer its recommendation for Texas Governor to its readers. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.

Read full story
416 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy