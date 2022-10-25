Fort Worth Star-Telegram recommends readers vote for Abbott

Image from WikiCommons images

The Fort Worth Telegram is the fifth major newspaper in Texas to offer its recommendation for Texas Governor to its readers.

Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for Governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.

Next, the Dallas Morning News entered the debate- recommending Greg Abbott be elected for a third term as Texas Governor. Then, the Austin Statesman made its recommendation choosing Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke as its preferred candidate. The San Antonio Express-News editorial board followed suit, making Beto its recommendation.

And today, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram made their recommendation for Governor - and it is Greg Abbott.

"Greg Abbott is the best bet to keep things humming, and we recommend voters grant him a third term as governor...Abbott, has not been the monster his critics depict. He has kept the state strong economically, avoided the rhetorical and policy excesses some in his party thirst for, and dealt with a myriad of challenges often caused or exacerbated by the federal government."

The editorial board endorsed Beto for the Senate in 2018 when he ran against Ted Cruz, but this time have chosen not to support him.

"On many issues, he’s offering sensible solutions and an openness to compromise. But it’s hard to know if he would govern that way or dig in for protracted, polarized fights."

The Star-Telegram is the oldest continuously operating online newspaper in the United States and is well respected, so it may hold some sway over its readers.

The recommendation from the Star-Telegram means that 3 of the major publications in Texas have recommended Beto, while two have recommended Abbott.

