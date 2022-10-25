Beto says, "this election is about whether a woman in Texas can make her own decisions about her own body."

Image from WikiCommons images

"This election is about whether a woman in Texas can make her own decisions about her own body. Let's go vote." Democrat Nominee for Texas Gov. Beto O'Rourke

With early voting opening today in Texas, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democrat opponent Beto O'Rourke have been campaigning both in person and online.

Beto has been campaigning hard on reproductive freedom, and as soon as the polls opened, he took to Twitter to attack Abbott's anti-abortion stance.

Abortion rights are a significant issue for Texan voters and may impact people's votes.

A recent poll found that six in 10 Texan voters supported abortion being "available in all or most cases," while only 11% say they favor a total ban on abortion. And Beto is hoping that his policy on abortion will swing votes his way.

"All Texans deserve the freedom to make their own decisions about their own body, their own health care, and their own future. We deserve the freedom to decide if, when, and with whom to start a family. But Greg Abbott believes the government has the right to upend these freedoms. He signed the most extreme abortion ban in the entire nation, with no exception for rape or incest—and on his watch, Texas is now leading the effort to ban abortion even in cases where women will die without one." Beto O'Rourke

Your thoughts

Do you agree with Beto that this election is about reproductive freedom? Or do you believe there are other more critical issues that Beto should be focusing on? Will the anti-abortion bill affect your vote in this election?

