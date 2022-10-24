Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for Beto

Image from WikiCommons images

The Austin Statesman is the third major newspaper in Texas to offer its recommendation for Texas Governor to its readers.

Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.

Next, the Dallas Morning News entered the debate- recommending Greg Abbott be elected for a third term as Texas Governor.

And today, the Austin Statesman made its recommendation choosing Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke as its preferred candidate.

"Texans deserve state leadership that is serious, constructive and focused on the people’s priorities. Only one slate of candidates on the November ballot fits that description."

The Statesman made recommendations for the Texas governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, city mayor, city council, and AISD board seats. The paper advises that "to arrive at its recommendations, the Austin American-Statesman Editorial Board interviewed more than 60 candidates in key races, beginning in September."

In addition to Beto, the paper also recommended Democrat candidates Mile Collier for Lt. Gov and Rochelle Garza for AG.

The Austin Statesman is the number one publication in Austin and the 60th biggest publication in the United States.

