Trump says, Beto is “against God, guns and oil.”

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFvvx_0ijxLUTM00
Image from WikiCommons images

'What's happened to our country is a disgrace, but I'm glad to be back… in the great state of Texas." Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump was in South Texas this weekend to help rally support for the Republican Party in Texas. While Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was not in attendance, many other prominent Texan Republicans were at the rally held at the regional fairgrounds in Nueces County just outside Corpus Christi.

Despite Abbott's non-appearance, Trump lavished praise on the Texas Governor, saying Abbott was "strong on borders, he supports our police, and he's turned Texas into a great state."

"Seventeen days from now the people of Texas are going to defeat Beto O'Rourke. And we're going to keep Greg Abbott, a wonderful man, a great man, a great governor." Former President Donald Trump

Trump then criticized Beto and the Democrats as "against God, guns, and oil."

It is not the first time that Trump has attacked Beto. Back in 2018, when Beto was running for the Senate against Ted Cruz, Trump attended a rally in Houston where he called O'Rourke a "stone-cold phony."

The Texan Democrat party was not worried by Trump's appearance in South Texas.

Texas Republicans think having our disgraced, twice-impeached former president in Robstown tonight is going to help them shore up support for their radical, far-right candidates in South Texas and statewide.” Texas Democratic Party chair Gilberto Hinojosa

Your thoughts

Do you believe Trump can help Abbott retain his position as Governor of Texas? Or do you believe the current allegations against Trump could negatively impact Abbott?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# texas# politics# election# beto# trump

Comments / 6

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
48386 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Texas State

Abbott says, "we are going to FIRE Nancy Pelosi, ensure border security is fully funded, & build the wall."

"Things are going to change on November 8th. We are going to FIRE Nancy Pelosi, ensure border security is fully funded, & build the wall." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. As Texans begin early voting in the November midterms to choose the next Governor, current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to shine the spotlight on the Biden administration and their handling of border security.

Read full story
62 comments
Texas State

Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott

Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
253 comments
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his company

The founder and owner of Oklahoma City based Hobby Lobby has announced he is giving away his company. Green announced that he has chosen God over his company and made the decision to give it away, saying it "gives me a bigger purpose than just making money."

Read full story
21 comments

Mothers Against Greg Abbott launches Mothers Democracy Fund to fight voter suppression

"We’re getting hundreds of reports that Texans are being denied the right to vote, having their votes thrown out, or being intimidated at the polling station. Every trick in the book. Voter suppression is a living, breathing beast in Texas, but we’re fighting to slay it."

Read full story
14 comments
Texas State

Why does O'Rourke go by the name of Beto?

"My parents have called me Beto from day one, and it’s just — it’s kind of a nickname for Robert in El Paso. It just stuck. I just don’t think that’s what folks in Texas want us to focus on. ... We can focus on the small, mean, petty stuff, or we can be big, bold, courageous, and confident.” Beto O'Rourke.

Read full story
175 comments
San Antonio, TX

Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg Abbott

I often debate with my father-in-law over which has the best hamburger in San Antonio. He believes it is Chester's Hamburgers. While I love Chester's, I have always preferred Chris Madrid's. So, I was surprised today to see the online criticism being directed at Chris Madrid's for hosting an event for Gov. Greg Abbott this week.

Read full story
187 comments
Texas State

Beto says, Texas "is not a red state, it is a non voting state"

"I don't think we're a red state so much as we are a non-voting state, and there have been so many who have effectively been disenfranchised" Democrat nominee for Texas Gov. Beto O'Rourke.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Early voting shows Democrats with a 5% lead in Texas

Early voting for the November midterms opened yesterday, and many in Texas took advantage of this by casting their vote. And while there is a long way to go, the early signs look promising for the Democrat Party in Texas.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Fort Worth Star-Telegram recommends readers vote for Abbott

The Fort Worth Telegram is the fifth major newspaper in Texas to offer its recommendation for Texas Governor to its readers. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for Governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.

Read full story
6 comments
Texas State

Beto says, "this election is about whether a woman in Texas can make her own decisions about her own body."

"This election is about whether a woman in Texas can make her own decisions about her own body. Let's go vote." Democrat Nominee for Texas Gov. Beto O'Rourke. With early voting opening today in Texas, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democrat opponent Beto O'Rourke have been campaigning both in person and online.

Read full story
25 comments
Texas State

San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for Beto

The San Antonio Express-News is the fourth major newspaper in Texas to offer its recommendation for Texas Governor to its readers. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.

Read full story
410 comments

Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TV

The last few days haven't been great for outspoken Texan Senator Ted Cruz. On Sunday, he attended the ACLS game at Yankee Stadium to watch the Houston Astros, where he was booed and flipped off throughout the game.

Read full story
23 comments
California State

California Gov attacks Texas again saying they are "doubling down on stupid"

“I love all this energy stuff. They pay higher electricity bills in Texas, in Florida, in Indiana than they do in the state of California. We’ve seen energy costs go through the roof in those states. They’re doubling down on stupid.” California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Read full story
433 comments
Austin, TX

Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for Beto

The Austin Statesman is the third major newspaper in Texas to offer its recommendation for Texas Governor to its readers. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.

Read full story
52 comments
Texas State

Abbott attacks Biden as migrant encounters exceed 2 million

"Migrant encounters surpassed 2 MILLION in FY2022. Biden's open border policies created a crisis & left our communities overwhelmed & vulnerable to cartels & crime. Texas is doing the Fed. Gov’t’s job to stop the flow of illegal immigrants, drugs, & criminals into our country." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
213 comments
Texas State

Dallas News recommends readers vote for Abbott

It seems the major newspapers in Texas are also divided on who should be the Governor of Texas. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.

Read full story
317 comments
Texas State

Mothers Against Greg Abbott are persuading Republicans to vote for Beto

Don't worry about the latest polls- that's the message from the Mothers Against Greg Abbott political action group. The political action group, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, was started by Nancy Thompson as a one-woman protest last year but has grown to the extent that it was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."

Read full story
617 comments
Texas State

Has Abbott built an unbeatable lead over Beto?

The latest University of Texas/Texas Politics Project poll was released today, and it is good news for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The poll found that Abbott has the support of 54% of Texans who are likely to vote in the 2022 election. Beto has the support of just 43% of Texans. The 11% lead is more than double the 5% lead that Abbott had in the September poll conducted by the University of Texas and Texas Politics Project.

Read full story
80 comments
Texas State

Abbott calls Beto, "a desperate candidate"

The race for Texas Governor between Greg Abbott and Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke looks set to be close. Most polls give Abbott a slight lead, although Beto remains confident of a win.

Read full story
279 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy