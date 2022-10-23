Trump says, Beto is “against God, guns and oil.”

Image from WikiCommons images

'What's happened to our country is a disgrace, but I'm glad to be back… in the great state of Texas." Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump was in South Texas this weekend to help rally support for the Republican Party in Texas. While Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was not in attendance, many other prominent Texan Republicans were at the rally held at the regional fairgrounds in Nueces County just outside Corpus Christi.

Despite Abbott's non-appearance, Trump lavished praise on the Texas Governor, saying Abbott was "strong on borders, he supports our police, and he's turned Texas into a great state."

"Seventeen days from now the people of Texas are going to defeat Beto O'Rourke. And we're going to keep Greg Abbott, a wonderful man, a great man, a great governor." Former President Donald Trump

Trump then criticized Beto and the Democrats as "against God, guns, and oil."

It is not the first time that Trump has attacked Beto. Back in 2018, when Beto was running for the Senate against Ted Cruz, Trump attended a rally in Houston where he called O'Rourke a "stone-cold phony."

The Texan Democrat party was not worried by Trump's appearance in South Texas.

“Texas Republicans think having our disgraced, twice-impeached former president in Robstown tonight is going to help them shore up support for their radical, far-right candidates in South Texas and statewide.” Texas Democratic Party chair Gilberto Hinojosa

Your thoughts

Do you believe Trump can help Abbott retain his position as Governor of Texas? Or do you believe the current allegations against Trump could negatively impact Abbott?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.