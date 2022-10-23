Abbott attacks Biden as migrant encounters exceed 2 million

Image from WikiCommons images

"Migrant encounters surpassed 2 MILLION in FY2022. Biden's open border policies created a crisis & left our communities overwhelmed & vulnerable to cartels & crime. Texas is doing the Fed. Gov’t’s job to stop the flow of illegal immigrants, drugs, & criminals into our country." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Border control is a big issue for Texans, and it remains at the top of Texas Gov. Abbott's priorities- at least on his Twitter.

According to data released by the U.S Border Patrol, nearly 2.4 million migrant arrests were at the nation's southwestern border this fiscal year — the highest number ever recorded.

Following the report, Abbott sent a series of Tweets attacking President Joe Biden and his administration for their "open border policies."

"Biden’s failure to secure the border impacts every community in Texas...Texas is stepping up while the federal government refuses to do its job. Together, we’re securing the border & keeping Texans safe." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Abbott launched Operation Lone Star eighteen months ago and has spent over $4 billion on the operation. During this period, migrant encounters have increased by 6.7% in Texas. This is well below the increases in Arizona (36.3% increase), California (30% increase), and New Mexico (47% increase.)

Since the launch of #OperationLoneStar, the Texas Department of Public Safety has seized more than 337 MILLION lethal fentanyl doses. We're fighting the fentanyl crisis by securing the border & designating cartels as terrorist organizations. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

