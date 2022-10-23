Dallas News recommends readers vote for Abbott

Image from WikiCommons images

It seems the major newspapers in Texas are also divided on who should be the Governor of Texas.

Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.

Today the Dallas Morning News entered the debate- recommending Greg Abbott be elected for a third term as Texas Governor.

"Abbott has not gotten all of those decisions right. And he risks his legacy if he fails to lead this state as the pluralistic place that it is. But his time in office has seen Texas become stronger even as we have faced major challenges. Voters should give him another term."

The Dallas News is the most prominent newspaper in Dallas and has one of the 20 largest paid circulations in the United States. So the opinion of the editorial board will hold some sway.

The article did point out some of the excellent work that Beto is doing on the campaign trail.

"Abbott’s opponent, Democrat Beto O’Rourke, 50, continues to demonstrate that he is an effective campaigner who is willing to go into solidly red parts of this state to try to sway voters. His openness is appealing in contrast to Abbott’s insularity. But after all of these years of campaigning, for the Senate, for president and now for governor, it’s still unclear how O’Rourke would lead. He seems to shift with the moment and the audience."

Interestingly, the Dallas News editorial board recommended Rochelle Garza for Attorney General because she "is not Ken Paxton."

