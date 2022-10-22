Mothers Against Greg Abbott are persuading Republicans to vote for Beto

Don't worry about the latest polls- that's the message from the Mothers Against Greg Abbott political action group.

The political action group, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, was started by Nancy Thompson as a one-woman protest last year but has grown to the extent that it was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."

The MAGA group has raised almost $1 million for Beto O'Rourke in the period July 1 to October 8 and advertised on billboards across Texas in the hope of ousting current Gov. Abbott from office.

Today they responded to the surprising results of the latest University of Texas/Texas Politics Project poll, which indicated that Gov. Abbott had an 11% lead over Beto. This was more than double the lead projected in the September poll.

The MAGA group tried to reassure their supporters and to forget about the pools. They claimed to have persuaded 1,100 Republicans to vote for Beto via their texting campaign.

"Don’t worry about polls. Keep doing the work. We wrapped up persuasion texting yesterday to Republicans. We were able to persuade over 1,100 Republicans to vote Democrat. Roughly 10% of those we texted were very vocal and not happy w TXGOP. Keep doing the work! Don’t give up!" Mothers Against Greg Abbott

Whether the work of MAGA and others can help Beto narrow the gap remains to be seen.

Your thoughts

Do you believe that the Mothers Against Greg Abbott can persuade enough Republicans to vote for Beto? Or is Abbott's lead too big to make any efforts by the MAGA group redundant?

Please leave a comment below with your opinion and share this article with others so they can also join the conversation.

