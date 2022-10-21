Abbott will triple Beto's advertising spend in next two weeks

Image from WikiCommons images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is doing all he can to ensure he defeats his Democrat rival, Beto O'Rourke, in next month's midterms.

Despite holding the lead over his rival, Abbott is taking no chances, increasing his advertising on TV and radio according to the latest report by AdImpact, a company that tracks ad spending.

Adimpact states that Abbott's campaign plans to spend over $9.3 million on ads between now and the election on November 8. That is almost triple the planned spending by Beto O'Rourke, which is just $3.7 million.

Abbott's past and future spending across the campaign is $37 million, which is significantly more than Beto's $20.6 million. The advertising advantage is one reason why 63% of Texans believe that Abbott will win the election.

But Beto may have help from an out-of-state source.

One organization helping Beto overcome the advertising spending deficit is Coulda Been Worse, which has spent $15 million on multiple ads targeting Abbott and other Republicans.

According to records, Coulda Been Worse was registered as an LLC last month in Delaware, and its registered agent is the Corporation Service Company in Wilmington. However, not much else is known about the group.

