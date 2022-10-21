Beto says, "we can’t rely on the grid to hold up."

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DuQng_0igvLzdk00
Image from WikiCommons images

"FERC & NERC released their winter reliability assessment & it's not good for Texas. In a Uri-like event we would be short "by about 19.7GW," almost as much as Feb. 2021. To the suprise of few, the ERCOT grid still has major problems." Doug Lewin

The Federal Energy Regulation Commission (FERC) released its winter assessment today, which "provides staff's outlook for energy markets and electric reliability, focusing on the period of December 2022 through February 2023 (winter 2022-2023)."

The assessment wasn't great news for Texas, indicating that should we experience another extreme event, such as we did with Uri in February 2021, the ERCOT grid would still be short of power.

"As far as the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission can tell — not much has changed for the Texas electric grid when it comes to reliability in extreme winter weather." Matt Largey

Of course, Democrat nominee for Texas Gov. Beto O'Rourke quickly responded to this report taking to Twitter to criticize his opponent Greg Abbott for failing to fix the grid.

"We can’t rely on the grid to hold up when it gets cold. We can’t rely on the grid to hold up when it gets hot. We can’t rely on Greg Abbott to change this. It’s time to vote him out and fix the grid." Beto O'Rourke

After the February 2021 disaster, FERC made recommendations including energy efficiency, demand response, more stringent weatherization, and gas supply regulation, but many of these have not been acted on.

Your thoughts

Does this new winter assessment cause you concern? Do you believe Gov. Abbott should be doing more to fix the grid? Would Beto do better if he was elected Governor?

Please leave a comment with your opinion below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

