These are the top 10 donors to Texas political campaigns

Ash Jurberg

Image from WikiCommons images

So far, over $750 million has been donated to political campaigns in Texas for the mid-term elections.

About half of this has gone to individual candidate campaigns, while the other half has been given to political action groups. Recently we have looked at the top donors to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democrat opponent Beto O'Rourke, but today I thought we could look at the top ten donors across all campaigns and PACs.

The top 10 donors to Texas political campaigns

The person who has contributed the most to Texas political campaigns is Janet L Duncan. During this election period, she has given $6,688,605.69. This includes $6 million to Texans for Lawsuit Reform PAC and $510,000 to Gov. Abbott.

Second on the list are Timothy M and Terri Dunn, who have given $6,624,703.80. This includes $5.9 million to the Defending Texas Liberty PAC and $257,000 to Dan Patrick.

Rounding out the top three is Richard Weekley, who has contributed $5,291,333.76. Like Duncan, Weekley also supports Texans for Lawsuit Reform, giving over $2 million to the PAC.

The rest of the top ten donors are:

S Javaid Anwar. Contributions of $4,389,500.00

H Ross Perot Jr. Contributions of $3,581,860.95

Kenny A and Lisa Troutt. Contributions of $3,579,650.51

Farris & JoAnn Wilks. Contributions of $3,402,500.00

Dr. Miriam Adelson. Contributions of $3,300,000.00

John L and Barbara Nau III. Contributions of $3,093,696.77

Michael & Mary Porter. Contributions of $2,770,000.00

Interestingly all the top ten donors contributed to Republican Party campaigns.

Your thoughts

Are you surprised by these large donations? Do you believe that $750 million is too much to spend on political campaigns and that these donations would be better spent elsewhere? Should there be a limit on campaign donations?

