This Midland man made the richest 400 Americans list

Adobe Free Stock Image

Forbes recently released its report of the wealthiest 400 people in America.

For the first time, a person from Midland, Texas, made the list. And he is 84 years old- proving it's never too late.

Let's take a quick look at the story of Autry Stephens.

The Midland billionaire

Oil tycoon Autry Stephens has a net worth of $10 billion, making him the 63rd richest person in the United States.

Stephens grew up on a farm in DeLeon, Texas, and went to the University of Texas in Austin, where he earned a Bachelor of Science and then a Master of Science. After graduation, he worked for Humble Oil & Refining Company, starting his long career in the oil industry.

“I read there were jobs to be found in petroleum engineering, and these jobs involved working outside at exotic locations around the world. I thought I’d be headed to places like Indonesia; Saudi Arabia; or Lake Maracaibo (Venezuela). Nothing has worked out as I imagined in 1956.”

In 1979 he started a sole proprietor business in Texas and drilled his first well in 1979. That business has since grown into Endeavor Energy Resources, one of the largest private oil producers in the U.S., generating 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Most of the oil is drilled in Texas, and he has created thousands of jobs, mainly in the Midland-Odessa area.

Readers may also recall Stephens and some of his team from Big Dog Drilling when they became reality TV stars after appearing on the TRU-TV TV series "Black Gold."

Philanthropy

While many billionaires look to give back some of their wealth to the community that has helped them, no significant public donations have been made by Autry Stephens.

Your thoughts

Are you glad to see the success of a Midland entrepreneur? Do you believe he should be donating to local Midland organizations? What organizations would you like to see him support?

Please leave your comments below.