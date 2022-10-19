VP Harris says Texas abortion ban leaves women "in life-threatening situations that could have otherwise been prevented.

This week the story of Amanda Zurawski from Austin, Texas, has gone viral across the United States.

Amanda was 18 weeks pregnant when she received tragic news from her doctor that she had an incompetent cervix and had dilated too early. Amanda was told that miscarriage was inevitable.

However, due to the abortion ban in Texas, doctors weren't able to perform an abortion. Subsequently, Amanda became sick with sepsis, a life-threatening condition, and she was rushed to the hospital with her family, concerned that she may die.

Luckily Amanda pulled through, but her story has received national coverage, with many critical of the Texas law that almost cost Amanda her life.

Today Vice President Kamala Harris weighed in on the debate.

"This is what happens when extreme abortion bans are put into effect. Women like Amanda are left in life-threatening situations that could have otherwise been prevented. Congressional Republicans are still pushing for a national ban on abortion." Vice President Kamala Harris

It has been over a year since Texas implemented the most restrictive abortion law in the country, but it seems that most Texans support abortion rights.

In the latest survey, six in 10 voters said they support abortion being "available in all or most cases." In addition, many of the voters surveyed said that abortion would be a motivating issue at the ballot box in November.

And it seems that many of the Democrats, including Vice President Harris, will push the issue in the days leading up to the election.

Your thoughts

Do you agree with VP Harris? Or are you for the abortion ban in Texas?

Please leave a comment below with your opinion and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.