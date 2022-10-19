Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for Beto

Image from WikiCommons images

The Houston Chronicle is the largest daily newspaper in Houston, and the third-largest newspaper by Sunday circulation in the United States, behind only The New York Times and the Los Angeles Times.

So it has a significant readership. And today, the editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers to vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor.

The opinion piece was highly critical of Texas Gov. Abbott.

A statewide officeholder since 1996, Abbott is asking Texas voters to keep him in office another four years. The question is, why? What, for the good of Texas, does he hope to accomplish in another term that he hasn’t accomplished in the previous two?

"In the eight years that Abbott has occupied the office of governor, his fellow Texans have watched him transmogrify from a shrewd yet reasonable statesman into a rigid and reflexively ideological politician as he accommodates the Republican Party’s inexorable lurch to the far-right fringes. We have watched him grow more sneeringly dismissive of his political opponents in the Legislature and more domineering in his attempts to dictate the local of affairs of the state’s increasingly blue urban areas. He’s become more beholden to former President Donald Trump’s hopelessly beguiled MAGA faithful."

The post by the Houston Chronicle caused thousands of comments - both for and against the article. Many readers threatened to cancel their subscriptions. However, the Houston Chronicle Twitter account seemed unperturbed by these threats- responding with a phone number to cancel.

Beto O'Rourke quickly promoted this influential endorsement by posting the article on his Twitter account.

