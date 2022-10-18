Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viral

Adobe Free Stock Image

Footage posted of an all-ages drag brunch in Plano, Texas, has gone viral on Twitter, sparking a debate over the appropriateness of the show.

Sara Gonzales, host of The News and Why It Matters on Blaze TV, attended the all-ages brunch show at the restaurant/bar Ebb & Flow in Shops at Legacy on the weekend.

"I attended another all ages drag brunch in Plano, TX over the weekend and the footage I have is shocking. “My p*ssy good, p*ssy sweet P*ssy good enough to eat...f*ck me all night” It gets worse. More footage to come. We WILL stop this." Sara Gonzales

The video shows a performer singing raunchy lyrics while lifting their dress. In the background, a young child can be seen watching the performance.

Gonzales claimed the event was promoted as suitable for ages and expressed concern that young children were exposed to the raunchy performance.

Some people on Twitter disputed these claims.

One commenter stated, "you're such a liar. Nowhere did they advertise it as family-friendly or all ages. It was ticketed and included a disclaimer but left the decision up to parents. There is one child in this clip, and she's too young to even know what's happening. "The Twitter user included screenshots from the website of the venue.

Other users agreed, stating that the venue advertised the event as ages 18+.

Gonzales hasn't replied to those comments, but the video has already attracted almost one million views in just a few hours.

