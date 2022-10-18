Alexander Hamilton is the latest to endorse Beto for Texas Gov.

Alexander Hamilton has joined the growing list of celebrities endorsing the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke.

Well, the man behind the hit Broadway musical Hamiton, Lin Manuel Miranda, has thrown his support behind Berto. Miranda will appear at a rally in Houston tonight with both Beto and Democratic Attorney General candidate Rochelle Garza in an attempt to win more Latino voters.

Miranda took to Twitter to promote his appearance.

"Hola Houston. We gotta vote." Lin Manuel Miranda

The rally is being held tonight at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Imagen Venues Escapade, a Latin music nightclub at 11903 Eastex Fwy, Houston.

Miranda joins a growing list of celebrities to endorse the Democrat candidate publicly. On the weekend, Beto joined singer Kasey Musgraves at the Austin City Limits music festival onstage, with Beto handing Kasey a beer.

It followed an appearance by Beto at a Harry Styles concert earlier this month. During the show, fans noticed a Beto sticker on Styles' guitar.

Beto is pushing his popularity with celebrities of late.

Other celebrities who have come out in favor of Beto include actor Mark Ruffalo, singer Willie Nelson, and Hollywood power couple Mathew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker.

And back in 2018, Houston native Beyonce showed support for Beto in his bid for the Texas Senate- although even Queen Bey couldn't prevent Beto from losing that race.

Your thoughts

Do celebrities such as Lin Manuel Miranda endorsing Beto have any impact on voters? Will this be enough to close the lead that Abbott currently has? Do you care who supports Beto?

