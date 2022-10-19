Biden could cost Beto a chance at becoming Texas Governor

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d6QS5_0idztJj700
Image from WikiCommons images

The race for Texas Governor between Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke is tight.

A recent Marist Institute for Public Opinion report showed that only four points separate the two candidates. 49% of Texans surveyed said they intended to vote for Gov. Abbott, while 45% said they would vote for Beto.

So what issues affect how they vote?

The issues concerning Texans

By far, the most critical issue Texans consider when they think about this November's elections is inflation. 28% of Texans rated inflation the most important issue. The economic outlook worries many Texans with rising inflation and a stock market that is steadily on the decline.

The problem for Beto is that the person being blamed for these issues is President Joe Biden, which will cause people to vote for the Republican Party.

It's not just Texas

A New York Times/Siena College poll found "that 49 percent of likely voters said they planned to vote for a Republican to represent them in Congress on November 8, compared with 45 percent who planned to vote for a Democrat". This gap has widened over the last month.

People across the United States have concerns over the economy 44 percent state it is the biggest issue for them — far higher than any other issue. And voters who are concerned with the economy will vote Republican.

The survey showed that the economy remained a far more potent political issue in 2022 than abortion.

Biden in Texas

Biden is not popular in Texas.

The latest University of Texas/Texas Politics Project Poll showed that 52% of registered voters in Texas said they disapproved of Biden's job, compared to 40% who approved of Biden.

All of this spells trouble for Beto. While Vice President Kamala Harris visited Texas last week to support Texan Democrats, Biden has stayed away during the campaign.

But the question remains- will Texans' general dislike of Biden cost Beto a chance of becoming the Texas Governor?

Your thoughts

Do you believe Biden is hurting Beto's chance of winning the election? Or do you think Beto can still win despite concerns over the economy?

Please leave a comment below with your opinion and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

