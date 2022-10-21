These three roads are the deadliest in Texas

Adobe Free Stock Image

Sadly on average, 11 people die daily due to crashing on a Texan road.

There hasn't been a day in over 21 years without at least one fatality. Many of these are entirely avoidable, as 25% of fatal accidents were drunk driving-related.

But some roads in Texas are worse than others.

MoneyGeek reviewed the data of over 10,000 fatal crashes to determine to compile the deadliest roads in Texas. Of the top ten deadliest roads in Texas, three were in Dallas, three in Houston, two in Fort Worth, one in Austin, and one in GarlaLet'set's look at the three deadliest roads in Texas.

1. Stemmons Freeway (I35E) Dallas

The road with the unwanted title of the deadliest road in Texas is US-77/ I-35E Between the I-30 Interchange and Exit 434. There were 20 fatalities on this stretch of road over the three year period reported.

2. Martin D Love Freeway - Dallas

The second deadliest road in Texas is also in Dallas. It is the Martin D. Love Freeway between Camp Wilson Road and Illinois Avenue.

3. Tomball Parkway(TX 249) - Houston

Third on the list is the Tomball Parkway between Antoine Dr. and W. Greens Rd.

Safety tips on Texas roads

The Texas Department of Transportation lists several safety tips recommended for all drivers. These include:

Be courteous to other drivers.

Always buckle up, all riders, day and night.

Please pay attention, focus on driving when behind the wheel, and put the phone away or turn it off.

Drive to conditions, and slow down when weather conditions are bad.

Stop for all stop signs and red lights.

Pass carefully and only when it's' legal and safe.

Never drive after drinking alcohol or consuming other drugs or medications that cause drowsiness.

Let's hope the number of crashes on Texan roads decreases.

