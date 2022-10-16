Nearly 60% of pro Beto ads are from an out of state LLC

Image from WikiCommons images

Last week the Wesleyan Media Project released a report on TV advertising by the two candidates for Texas Governor- Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke. For the period September 19 to October 2, there were 21,841 advertisements broadcast on Texan TV for the two candidates.

Of these, 13,000 TV spots were for Beto O'Rourke compared to just 8,700 for the Republican incumbent, Greg Abbott.

However, what is of most interest in the report is who is funding the majority of the pro-Beto advertisements. The report stated that "nearly 3 in every five pro-O'Rourke ads are from an outside group, a dark money LLC known as Coulda Been Worse."

According to the Federal Communications Commission, Coulda Been Worse spent $6.1 million on advertisements broadcast on Texas airwaves across the state until October 9. It lists Michael Waters as the company's executive director, and the address on file is in Arlington, Virginia.

Beto admitted he did not "know who this is "when questioned about the group."

“How dirty can Beto’s scam dark money groups be if they won’t give directly to him? Won’t protect him for accountability.” Abbott campaign strategist Dave Carney

According to records, a group called Coulda Been Worse was registered as an LLC last month in Delaware, and its registered agent is the Corporation Service Company in Wilmington. However, not much else is known about the group.

According to the Texas Tribune, " as an LLC, the group is not immediately subject to state requirements to disclose its donors as more traditional political action committees are required to do."

While it is not required by law to disclose their donors, Beto does want the group to make this information available.

“Republicans, Democrats, people across the state of Texas, want to make sure that we know who is seeking to influence the outcomes of elections,” Beto O’Rourke

