Cruz says, "South Texas farmers and ranchers are fed up with illegal aliens flooding their property."

"South Texas farmers and ranchers are fed up with illegal aliens flooding their property. The Biden Administration has miserably failed to secure our southern border." Texan Senator Ted Cruz

It is fair to say that Texan Senator Ted Cruz is no fan of President Joe Biden.

This week Cruz has been particularly critical of Biden. Earlier this week, he spoke out against the Biden administration has handled energy production.

"When Joe Biden became president, America was the world's energy superpower! But Biden followed through on his campaign promise to destroy American energy production. That’s why there is the disaster we have today." Ted Cruz

Today Cruz took to Twitter to take aim at Biden's handling of the southern border using the hashtag BidenBorderCrisis.

Cruz linked to an article quoting Starr County rancher Richard Guerra who said:

"I'm one of several ranchers here, the property owners, that have been affected by the migration," Basically, the first thing that's damaged is your fences because they're trying to access your property."

Guerra told reporters that damage caused by illegal migrants was causing him up to $10,000 in repairs.

Of course, Cruz is not alone in his criticism of Biden, with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sending migrants caught illegally crossing into Texas to states such as Chicago and New York to highlight concerns over border control. Abbott has spent over $4 billion in efforts to better secure the border.

With the mid-term elections only a few weeks away, border security is a crucial issue for both parties.

