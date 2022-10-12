Mothers Against Greg Abbott raise almost $1 million in three months

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WLmed_0iWcxMx800
Image from WikiCommons images

This week it was announced that the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, had raised $25.18 million between July 1 and September 29. In the same period, Greg Abbott's campaign had raised "nearly $25 million."

Beto was quick to take to Twitter to boast of the accomplishment.

"We just outraised Greg Abbott — again. Now we’re going to defeat him. That’s how we overcome his extremism and move Texas forward." Beto O'Rourke

And it seems that Beto is getting some assistance from the Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC, which has raised $944,541 in the period July 1 to October 8. This included support from a lot of individuals- 14,036 to be exact.

The political action group, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, was started by Nancy Thompson as a one-woman protest last year but has grown to the extent that it was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."

The MAGA group now has over 80,000 followers on Twitter, 17,500 on Instagram, 52,000 on Tik Tok, and 49,000 on Facebook, as well as offering a range of anti-Abbott merchandise for sale.

And it continues to raise funds for Beto's campaign in the hope of getting Beto elected as the next Governor of Texas. Earlier this week, the group raised funds to bus more college students to polls on election day.

"We are literally the Texas Peoples PAC! Don’t Mess with Texas Moms and Our Families!" Mothers Against Greg Abbott

It will be interesting to see what impact this group will have on the election.

Your thoughts

Do you believe the Mothers Against Greg Abbott can influence Texan voters? Are you glad to see them raising funds to help Beto?

Please leave a comment below with your opinion and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

# texas# people# society# social media# election

Comments / 339

