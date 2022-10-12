Latest report says Beto needs to pull off an upset to become Texas Governor

Image from WikiCommons images

The latest report released by the Marist Institute for Public Opinion in New York shows current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott holding a four-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke among registered voters in Texas.

The report shows that 49% of registered Texan voters plan to vote for Abbott, while only 44% plan to vote for Beto. Additionally, 5% are undecided, while 1% chose another candidate.

Despite Beto raising more funds than Abbott and campaigning across Texas, Abbott still holds a distinct advantage, and Beto needs to pull off an upset to win, according to the report.

"Governor Abbott is advantaged by the fact that Republicans outnumber Democrats in the state, and more Republicans than Democrats definitely plan to vote. in the report. In order to pull off an upset, O’Rourke needs to bank on the greater enthusiasm of his supporters translating into a greater turnout among younger, independent, urban, and suburban voters." Lee M. Miringoff, Director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion

Of course, there is a difference between people who may vote and those who definitely intend to vote. And that is where Beto may have a problem. The report shows that Abbott receives majority support (52%) against O’Rourke (44%) among those who say they will definitely vote.

It seems from this report that Beto has a lot of work to do if he is to cause an upset and become the next governor of Texas.

