Houston teen uses Twitter to raise over $2.3 million

In July, Olivia Julianna, a 19-year-old reproductive rights activist from Houston, was body shamed by Florida Rep Matt Gaetz.

Gaetz said, "why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb. These people are odious from the inside out. They're like five ′ 2″, 350 pounds."

Julianna soon became a national media identity as people across the country rallied to support her. She used this fame to support the cause she believed in and raise funds for abortion access. Julianna launched a fundraiser to "assist in this mission by donating to nationwide abortion funds here, ensuring access to critical reproductive health care," expecting to raise a few thousand dollars.

That goal was smashed, and Julianna raised over $2.3 million.

Now the Houston activist is at it again after another attack on Twitter.

Another grown ass man decided to body shame me online, and today I’m happy to say because of it we’ve raised $50K for Beto O’Rourke, Mike Collier, and Rochelle Garza’s campaign. Olvia Julianna

Once again, people rushed to support Olivia and her cause, and within hours, she had raised over $85,000.

Julianna now has a growing national media profile. She has accumulated almost 370,000 followers on Twitter, where she uses the platform to push to get Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke elected as the next Texas Gov.

While critics continue to attack the Houston teenager online, Julianna uses this to raise funds for causes she believes in. Perhaps there is a future politician in the making?

