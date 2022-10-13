Beto says, "Abbott is blocking $10 billion a year of our own tax dollars from coming back to Texas."

"Greg Abbott is blocking $10 billion a year of our own tax dollars from coming back to Texas. I will expand Medicaid so we help more people see a doctor, create 300,000 jobs a year, keep hospitals open, and reduce our property taxes." Beto O'Rourke

Democrat nominee for Texas Gov. Beto O'Rourke has again lashed out at his opponent Greg Abbott- this time, it was over his refusal to expand Medicaid in Texas.

Today, Beto said this decision by Abbott is causing the state to miss out on $10 billion of tax dollars from coming back to Texas. Linking to an advertisement, Beto promised that should he be elected Governor of Texas; he would bring back Medicaid resulting in "nearly 300,000 jobs in Texas, keep rural hospitals open, and reduce property taxes and health care costs across the board."

Currently, Texas is the least insured state, with one in five Texans uninsured. Additionally, rank last in the nation regarding mental health care access.

Texas is one of only 12 states that hasn't expanded Medicaid coverage, which is backed mainly by federal funding.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation fact sheet, 1.4 million uninsured adults would be eligible for health care coverage if Medicaid expanded in Texas.

