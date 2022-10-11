These are the major donors to Beto's campaign

Democrat nominee for Texas Governor Beto O'Rourke is not only fighting Abbott in the polls but also for campaign funds. Today it was revealed that Beto had outraised Abbott for the second consecutive reporting period. While Beto had contributions from 475,000 individuals, Abbott's support came from 45,000 people.

While the average donation to Beto's campaign is $53, he does enjoy the support of some wealthy donors.

Let's take a look at the largest donors to Beto's campaign. All figures below have been taken from Transparency USA and only include individuals. This means that organizations are excluded from the list below, which includes the largest donor to Beto- Powered by People. This Texas organization is run by grassroots volunteers and has contributed $1.72 million to Beto's campaign.

The major donors backing Beto for Texas Gov

The biggest individual donors to Beto's campaign are Tenche and Simone Coxe. The Austin couple has both contributed over $1 million. Beto has also received $1 million from New York billionaire George Soros.

The top donors to Beto's campaign are:

Tench Coxe. Donation amount, $1,051,000.

Simone Coxe. Donation amount. $1,050,00

George Soros. Donation amount. $1,000,000

Nancy Sanders. Donation amount $142,125

Claire Dewar. Donation amount $100,000

Jacklyn and Scott Freeman. Donation amount $100,000

Lillie Robertson. Donation amount $100,000

Marguerite Steed Hoffman. Donation amount $100,000

Martha Samuelson. Donation amount $100,000

William Haney. Donation amount $78,953

Morgan Cox. Donation amount, $75,000

Robert Friedman. Donation amount, $75,000

