These are the billionaires supporting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Greg Abbott is in a race with Democrat opponent Beto O'Rourke for Texas Governor.

Not only are they competing in the polls, but also for campaign funds. Today it was revealed that Beto had outraised Abbott for the second consecutive reporting period. While Beto had contributions from 475,000 individuals, Abbott's support came from 45,000 people.

Abbott traditionally has had many Texan billionaires' backing him. His roster is full of wealthy donors, many with oil interests.

Let's take a look at the billionaires backing Abbott.

Abbott's billionaires

So far, seven people have donated over $1 million to the Abbott campaign.

Interestingly the person who has donated the most, Javaid Anwar, isn't a billionaire. Anwar has donated over $1.8 million to Abbott's campaign; however, according to Forbes, Anwar doesn't appear on the list below as he isn't a billionaire.

Paul Foster, the only billionaire in El Paso, the hometown of Beto, has contributed heavily to Abbott's campaign, donating over $500,000

Another interesting donation is from San Antonio billionaire Christopher "Kit" Goldsbury Junior. Despite being worth almost $2 billion, he donated just $1000 to the Abbott campaign.

Abbott also receives support from out-of-state billionaires, including Las Vegas casino owner Steve Wynn and California real estate developer Edward Roski Junior.

The list

Figures were obtained through Texas Ethics Commission, Ballotpedia, and Forbes.

