Beto creates history by again beating Abbott in fundraising

Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, has created history by doing what no Greg Abbott opponent has ever done – raising more campaign funds than Abbott in two consecutive reporting periods.

According to the latest figures released today, Beto raised $25.18 million between July 1 and September 29. Abbott's campaign didn't give an exact figure, only stating it was "nearly $25 million."

Beto was quick to take to Twitter to boast of the accomplishment.

"We just outraised Greg Abbott — again. Now we’re going to defeat him. That’s how we overcome his extremism and move Texas forward." Beto O'Rourke

The difference in support for the two candidates is highlighted by the number of people contributing to the campaigns. Beto had over 475,000 individual contributors in the three months compared to Abbott, who had 45,000. The average donation by a Beto supporter was $53. Abbott and the Republican Party have traditionally had the support of Texan billionaires who donate more significant amounts.

“We’re receiving support from those in every part of this state who are ready to hold Greg Abbott fully accountable for eight years of failing all of us as he continues to put his extreme agenda over the people of Texas.” Beto O'Rourke

The Abbott campaign team quickly noted that 81% of their support came from within Texas, a reference to Beto receiving funds from out-of-state organizations such as Coulda Been Worse.

“Governor Abbott’s campaign is proud that the vast majority of his support comes from within Texas and not from out of state liberals like George Soros or from shady dark money groups hiding their donors from public disclosure,” Abbott campaign chair Gardner Pate

